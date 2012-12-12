No school Thursday at Combre-Fondel Elementary due to pipe damage

According to the Calcasieu Parish School Board, there will be no school on Thursday, Dec. 13 at Combre-Fondel Elementary School due to pipe damage, affecting the water supply at the school.

All other schools in Calcasieu will be open Thursday. The notice released by school system officials was just for Combre-Fondel Elementary School.



School officials say that more information will be given on Thursday about Friday's school status at Combre-Fondel.

