Authorities discover 'rolling meth lab' in truck

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office authorities say on Monday, they conducted a traffic stop in Lake Charles and uncovered a "rolling meth lab."

According to a news release from Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kim Myers, the stop was made around 11:30 p.m. Monday on a truck at Ashland and Wedgewood Street for a routine traffic violation.

Myers said during the stop, deputies found Daniel B. Ralls, 34, of Lake Charles, in possession of a methadone pill.

Deputies said his truck also contained several containers in the process of manufacturing methamphetamine.

"During a search of the truck, deputies discovered several chemicals consistent with creation or operation of a clandestine lab, numerous syringes, a metal spoon with residual meth and burn marks on it, two glass smoking pipes, rolling papers and a marijuana grinder. Deputies also located a coffee filter with a white, crystalized substance on it which Ralls advised was methamphetamine," Myers said.

Detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) arrived at the scene and secured the rolling meth lab, Myers said.

Ralls was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with possession of marijuana; possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), possession of CDS II (Methadone), creation/operation of a clandestine lab and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $139,500.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.