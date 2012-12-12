Authorities discover 'rolling meth lab' in truck - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Authorities discover 'rolling meth lab' in truck

Daniel B. Ralls (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Daniel B. Ralls (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office authorities say on Monday, they conducted a traffic stop in Lake Charles and uncovered a "rolling meth lab."

According to a news release from Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kim Myers, the stop was made around 11:30 p.m. Monday on a truck at Ashland and Wedgewood Street for a routine traffic violation.

Myers said during the stop, deputies found Daniel B. Ralls, 34, of Lake Charles, in possession of a methadone pill.

Deputies said his truck also contained several containers in the process of manufacturing methamphetamine.

"During a search of the truck, deputies discovered several chemicals consistent with creation or operation of a clandestine lab, numerous syringes, a metal spoon with residual meth and burn marks on it, two glass smoking pipes, rolling papers and a marijuana grinder. Deputies also located a coffee filter with a white, crystalized substance on it which Ralls advised was methamphetamine," Myers said.

Detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) arrived at the scene and secured the rolling meth lab, Myers said.

Ralls was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with possession of marijuana; possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), possession of CDS II (Methadone), creation/operation of a clandestine lab and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $139,500.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly