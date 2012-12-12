Brees lawsuit claims his charity was cheated

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his foundation are suing 1 of the former organizers of his celebrity golf tournament in southern California, saying the organizer cheated benefactors of the foundation out of thousands of dollars he kept for his own marketing firm.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday against David Miller and Integrated Sports Marketing in San Diego Superior Court, says Miller negotiated a favorable hotel rate for celebrity guests at the La Costa Resort earlier this year, then collected higher room rates, keeping the difference.

Attorneys for the Brees Dream foundation say the scheme to upsell the rooms and keep the profits was never disclosed to Brees. Now Brees wants his representatives to audit ISM's books from the past three tournaments.

Miller did not immediately return a phone call requesting comment.

