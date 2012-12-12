Iowa woman accused of stealing from elderly women - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Iowa woman accused of stealing from elderly women

Jill K. Kershaw (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Jill K. Kershaw (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has reported that Jill K. Kershaw, 33, of Iowa, was recently charged with two counts of theft of the assets of an aged person and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Kershaw's bond was set at $100,000 by Judge David Ritchie. 

According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, Kershaw admitted that she stole jewelry and electronics while cleaning her victims' homes. Authorities say that Kershaw said that she sold the stolen items to a local pawn shop for cash.

Two elderly women separately reported the thefts to the Sheriff's Office between Dec. 3-7.

Authorities said after speaking to the victims, deputies discovered that $7,000 worth of jewelry and electronics were stolen from one victim, and jewelry valued at over $700 was stolen from the second victim.

Both victims advised deputies of the CPSO that Kershaw had recently been hired to clean their homes.

So far, one piece of the stolen jewelry has been recovered by detectives and returned to the victim.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

