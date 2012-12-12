VPSO seeking information on missing DeRidder man

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing DeRidder man.

Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft said that 40-year-old Calvin Coker has been missing since Nov. 21.

Coker is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall with brown hair. He was last seen driving a silver 1998 Isuzu Rodeo with a Louisiana license plate, #VFU494.

Craft said that the Sheriff's Office received a report on Dec. 10 in which family members reported him missing.

Craft said the Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Coker to ensure his safety and well-being.

Those with information on Coker's whereabouts can call 337-238-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 337-239-2233. You do not have to give your name as a code number will be assigned.

