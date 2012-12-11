Ragley man accused of entering church armed

A Ragley man is accused of entering a church, armed with firearms in an incident Sunday, according to a news release from Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Joe Toler.

Toler said 56-year-old Jack L. Hoffpauir is charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, simple burglary of a religious building and resisting an officer following an investigation.

Toler said that according to witnesses, Hoffpauir arrived to the church on a four-wheeler with a revolver and two rifles.

He said according to witnesses, Hoffpauir did not make threats against anyone, but caused concern among the congregation.

Toler said that Hoffpauir was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Sheriff's Office. Bond in the case is set at $107,500.

