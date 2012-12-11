McNeese graduation set Saturday

Over 700 students will receive their diplomas at the McNeese State University fall commencement ceremony set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Burton Coliseum, according to a news release from the university.

Eighty-nine associate degrees, 569 bachelor's degrees, 132 master's degrees and one education specialist degree will be awarded to candidates from 37 parishes, 20 states and 17 countries during the ceremony.

Dr. Jeanne Daboval, provost and vice president for academic and student affairs at McNeese, will serve as master of ceremonies and confer degrees on candidates.

The McNeese Wind Symphony, directed by Dr. Jay Jacobs, will perform the processional, national anthem and recessional.

McNeese President Dr. Philip C. Williams will give the welcoming address to the fall class of 2012.

Stephanie Tarver, associate vice president for enrollment management, will introduce honor graduates and then the presentation of degree candidates for conferral of degrees will be made by Williams, Daboval, Tarver and the deans of the six colleges and the Doré School of Graduate Studies.

Dr. L. Ken Moss, president of the McNeese Alumni Association, will address the students on behalf of the association.

Analynn Sober, a music education senior from Lake Charles, will lead the students and audience in the alma mater.

Here are the demographic statistics about the fall class of 2012:

PARISH

1 student from each of the following parishes: Avoyelles, Concordia, DeSoto, East Feliciana, Grant, Lafourche, Madison, St. Bernard, St. John, Terrebonne, Washington

2 students from each of the following parishes: Bossier, Iberville, Point Coupee, Sabine, St. Charles

3 students from each of the following parishes: Natchitoches, Orleans, St. Martin, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana

4 students from Caddo and Iberia

7 students from East Baton Rouge, Rapides, St. Mary

9 students from Evangeline and Vernon

13 students from Vermilion

15 students from Lafayette

19 students from Allen and Cameron

21 students from St. Landry

22 students from Acadia

25 students from Beauregard

49 students from Jefferson Davis

341 students from Calcasieu

STATE

1 student from each of the following states: Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Idaho,

Illinois, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia,

Washington, Wisconsin

2 students from Georgia, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, Oklahoma

3 students from California

52 students from Texas

COUNTRY

1 student from each of the following countries: Bolivia, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Ireland,

Republic of Korea, Trinidad and Tobago

2 students from Canada, Colombia, Indonesia, Nigeria, Thailand, United Kingdom

3 students from Kenya

7 students from China

10 students from India

13 students from Nepal and Vietnam

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.