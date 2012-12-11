Westlake woman accused in jewelry theft

A Westlake woman is accused of stealing jewelry from a homeowner that she was doing some cleaning work for, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said on Dec. 6, Sheriff's Office detectives were dispatched to a home in Lake Charles regarding a report of a theft.

When detectives spoke with the victim, the woman advised that two rings, valued at over $4,000, were missing from her home.

Authorities said the victim told detectives that Keena S. Cooper, 49, of Westlake, was recently hired to clean her home.

When questioned by detectives, authorities said that Cooper confirmed she stole the jewelry while cleaning the victim's home and then sold the items to a local pawn shop for cash.

Cooper was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft over $1,500.

Judge Ron Ware set her bond at $10,000.

One of the two stolen rings has been recovered by detectives and returned to the victim.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.