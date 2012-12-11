Hard work pays off in form of new bikes for Iowa children

Thirty local children will have a brighter Christmas thanks to a team effort to provide them with bicycles.

J.I. Watson Middle School in Iowa and Academy Sports teamed up to award 15 boys and girls brand new bikes and helmets.

The presentation was made Tuesday morning at the school on East First Street.

The children were rewarded new bikes based on several criteria, including academic performance, perfect attendance and good behavior.

Store management joined students and school staff for the Tuesday celebration.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.