Trial date set in case of LC man accused in hostage situation

A 26-year-old Lake Charles man accused of taking six people hostage in August has pleaded not guilty in state district court.

Joshua Jermaine Plumber entered the plea at his arraignment on Monday.

A trial date of June 24 is set, according to court officials.

Police say that Plumber held three adults and three children hostage for four hours following a fight with his girlfriend.

Plumber is being held on a $137,000 bond.

He is charged with six counts of false imprisonment, home invasion and second-degree battery.

