Vernon awarded $18M grant for new elementary school on Fort Polk

The Department of Defense on Tuesday announced an $18,070,606 grant to the Vernon Parish School Board to replace South Fort Polk Elementary School on the installation.

Defense officials, in a statement, said that the Vernon School District will manage a $21,144,931 project, consisting of the $18,070,606 in grant funds and non-federal funds of $3,074,325 to replace the existing elementary school with a new 875-student school on Fort Polk that will serve grades one through four.

South Polk is one of two elementary schools on the Vernon Parish military base.

