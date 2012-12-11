Turning a loss into future success - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Turning a loss into future success

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A 26-year-old Lake Charles man accused of taking six people hostage back in August makes a plea in state court.

The 2013 budget for the Port of Lake Charles was presented this morning and it includes a substantial operating loss for next year. Why is that? And why are officials saying its all part of some future success? Find out at noon.

Also today, many people view the holidays as "the Giving Season," but there's something you may want to consider before making a donation using your digital device or thru social media.

Plus, the American Psychiatric Association is making changes to its diagnosis manual. There are changes dealing with Asperger's Syndrome and we'll tell you what it will mean for patients dealing with the condition.

Wow, what a difference in our weather. We went from temperatures in the 70's to the chilly 30's this morning. Cedric is working on today's forecast right now, so look for his information live at noon.

No doubt many of you were wearing coats this morning, but were you as stylish as this little primate? We'll have the dapper details at noon.

