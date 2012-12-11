Louisiana Traveler: DeQuincy Railroad Museum

Recent visitors to the Railroad Museum in DeQuincy may have noticed a big difference. It has been reorganized and people are noticing. It's always fun to visit the museum, but the Christmas season is especially enjoyable. Built in the 1920s, the DeQuincy depot stopped passenger traffic in 1969 and now contains a huge collection of items pertaining to the town's railroad history.

"The contents of the museum are one of the greatest collections of railroad memorabilia in the entire south," said historian Harry Methvin. "The architecture is particularly dynamic. It's one of the finest examples of mission revival architecture that still exists in this area of the country."

Museum board president Gary Cooper is a retired railroad engineer and is especially pleased with the donation of a very valuable collection of model trains.

"It's very unique," said Cooper. "They're handmade brass. Very intricate engine set. He donated 22 sets to us and there are 8 of them displayed in the case behind us."

One of the items at the museum is a memo taken on Dec. 7, 1941, the day Pearl Harbor was attacked by the Japanese. It orders all railroad personnel to detain Japanese passengers.

"We love to have as many visitors as possible so we feel like not only in our community but the web is a way we can reach people all over the world," said museum webmaster Katy Haley. "We have a Facebook page and a web page."

The museum gets visitors from all over the nation.

"Most all the states in the U.S.," said Mary Barbery, who runs the gift shop. "We have some foreign visitors. Last month we had some from the U. K., Romania, Japan."

In fact, just last month, 780 visitors came by. You can, too. The Railroad Museum is located in the heart of downtown. For more information, go to www.dequincyrailroadmuseum.com.

