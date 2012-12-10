Three arrests made in weekend incident in Vinton

Three arrests have been made in an incident in Vinton this weekend that left one man shot and another injured.



According to Vinton Police Chief Rick Fox, three individuals have been arrested in the incident: Stephen Starring, Dillon Wade Worthy and Joseph Claude Batiste.

Fox said authorities were called to a home on Stevenson Street on Saturday in response to what was reported as a home invasion.

The man living there, Starring, reported to police that two men, Worthy and Batiste, allegedly pushed their way into his home. A fight reportedly ensued between the men.

Fox said authorities began investigating and about 45 minutes later, received another call about a man, Worthy, being shot.

Starring is alleged to have shot Worthy during the incident, however, did not tell police during his initial complaint.

Fox said Worthy and Batiste have been charged with home invasion, aggravated second-degree battery, criminal damage to property and attempted robbery. The three were arrested on Monday afternoon.

Starring has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Fox said the men were arguing over money.



Authorities said that Worthy was shot in the back. Starring also received injuries in the altercation. Both were transported to local hospitals, according to Fox.

The Vinton Police Department was assisted by the Louisiana State Police and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office in the case.

