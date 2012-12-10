Old man Winter and more jobs?

KPLC News Director Charlie Haldeman is substituting for Cynthia Arceneaux tonight.

Good Monday afternoon from the newsroom- What a difference a day in weather makes. Yesterday, it was shorts and bare feet. Today, it's coats and hats. At least they were required this morning and Wade Hampton says it's going to remain cool for at least the next few nights. The National Weather Service has even issued a Freeze Warning for parts of the region.

More job news in SWLA- This time it's the Cameron LNG terminal in Hackberry. Sempra Energy wants to expand there. It's could mean nearly 3,000 construction jobs and 130 full-time permanent job when complete. It's up to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to give a green light on the plan.

In Sports, some local competitors at the National Finals Rodeo in Vegas this week. Drew Shirley will have that at plenty more on this Monday.

See you on the news and any time at www.kplctv.com

-ch