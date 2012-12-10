Old man Winter and more jobs?

KPLC News Director Charlie Haldeman is substituting for Cynthia Arceneaux tonight.
Good Monday afternoon from the newsroom- What a difference a day in weather makes. Yesterday, it was shorts and bare feet. Today, it's coats and hats. At least they were required this morning and Wade Hampton says it's going to remain cool for at least the next few nights. The National Weather Service has even issued a Freeze Warning for parts of the region.
More job news in SWLA- This time it's the Cameron LNG terminal in Hackberry. Sempra Energy wants to expand there. It's could mean nearly 3,000 construction jobs and 130 full-time permanent job when complete. It's up to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to give a green light on the plan.
In Sports, some local competitors at the National Finals Rodeo in Vegas this week. Drew Shirley will have that at plenty more on this Monday.
See you on the news and any time at www.kplctv.com
-ch
The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.More >>
The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.More >>
There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever. Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static", some traveling hours to be there. Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from." The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffe...More >>
The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever. Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static", some traveling hours to be there. Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from." The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffe...More >>
March 24 election results for Allen Parish and Jeff Davis Parish.More >>
March 24 election results for Allen Parish and Jeff Davis Parish.More >>