Pitkin man sentenced in Beauregard manslaughter case

A Pitkin man convicted of manslaughter in 36th Judicial District Court in Beauregard Parish was sentenced on Monday.

Billie Jo Weldon was sentenced by Judge C. Kerry Anderson.

According to Beauregard court officials, Weldon was sentenced to 38 years with the Department of Corrections with seven of those years suspended.

Weldon will also be on five years of supervised probation with four years of home incarceration, upon release.

In September, Weldon was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2009 death of Kimberly Ann Stephens, 27, of DeRidder.

Weldon had been charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Stephens' body was found in August 2009 off Granberry Road near U.S. 171 in the Pleasant Hill community.

Investigators said the body had been there for more than a day.

The Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office determined that Stephens died of head trauma.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.