Is your credit card 'speaking' to thieves from inside your wallet?!!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

The use of personal email accounts by Jindal administration staffers is coming to light today. The Associated Press is reporting that top staffers used those personal accounts to craft a media strategy for cutting Medicaid – a method that can make it more difficult to track under public records laws. This type of email use is tied to a national debate over the use of these personal accounts by government workers to discuss official business. You can read more about this controversy HERE.

Also today, a look at new credit cards – the kind with special chips inside. Are they better? And did you know those chips can allow thieves to steal your financial information without every touching your card? Find out more at noon.

Plus, if you've decided to buy a new electronic gadget as a gift, will you buy that extended warranty? We'll have some important information to help you decide.

It's getting cooler. Cedric is in for Ben this week and he says expect those temperatures to drop drastically by this afternoon, and to be downright cold overnight. How cold will it get? Tune in to Cedric's live, local forecast at noon.

