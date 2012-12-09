Sheriff's Office arrests armed man in Carlyss - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sheriff's Office arrests armed man in Carlyss

David Lee Butts (Source: Calcsieu Parish Sheriff's Office) David Lee Butts (Source: Calcsieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CARLYSS, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office arrested the suspect they were looking for in Carlyss on Sunday. 

David Lee Butts, 43, has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, according to authorities.

On Sunday, residents in Carlyss near Dave Dugas Road reported receiving phone calls from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office about a search for an armed man in the area.

The call came in after an argument between Butts and another man. According to officials, Butts left the scene and fired off a couple of rounds in the air.

Butts reportedly abandoned his vehicle and went off on foot in nearby woods and was later arrested by deputies near Armentor Lane in Carlyss.

