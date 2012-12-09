Sheriff's Office arrests armed man in Carlyss

The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office arrested the suspect they were looking for in Carlyss on Sunday.

David Lee Butts, 43, has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, according to authorities.

On Sunday, residents in Carlyss near Dave Dugas Road reported receiving phone calls from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office about a search for an armed man in the area.

The call came in after an argument between Butts and another man. According to officials, Butts left the scene and fired off a couple of rounds in the air.

Butts reportedly abandoned his vehicle and went off on foot in nearby woods and was later arrested by deputies near Armentor Lane in Carlyss.

