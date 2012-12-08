Barbe loses state championship in heart breaker

The Barbe Bucs lost the state championship in a heart breaker on Saturday.



The Bucs were outscored 35-14 in the 5A state championship in New Orleans.



Archbishop Rummel scored early and maintained a lead for most of the game.



Three rushing touchdowns by Keith Fulton helped clinch the game for the Rummel Raiders.



It's the Raiders (14-0) first state championship in football and first state title in the state's highest classification for a New Orleans-area team since Destrehan's back-to-back victories in 2007 and 2008, according to the Associated Press.



Trailing 14-13 late in the third quarter, Fulton scored from the 3, finishing an impressive 80-yard, nine-play drive. The 2-point conversion gave the Raiders a 21-14 lead they would not relinquish.



Fulton added a pair of 4-yard touchdown runs to put the game out of reach.



Looking to try and slow down a Barbe (13-2) offense that averaged 40-plus points a game, the Raiders scored a touchdown on their opening possession, driving 99 yards on 13 plays and eating 8:02 off the clock.

