Vernon voters decide ballot items

According to complete but unofficial results, voters approved a parishwide proposition which authorizes an additional homestead exemption in Vernon for certain disabled veterans and surviving spouses.

Voting for it were 1,019 voters, or 90.26 percent. Against it were 110 voters, or 9.74 percent.

Several school tax items were also decided in Vernon. The taxes are for additional support for the schools in each district, including for operations and maintenance.

In Pickering School District 142, voters approved a 10-year, 14.14 mills property tax continuation.

Voting for it were 111 voters, or 82.22 percent. Against it were 24 voters, or 17.78 percent.

In Ward 5 Wardwide School District 144, voters approved a 10-year, 18.65 mills property tax continuation.

Voting for it were 150 voters, or 85.23 percent. Against it were 26 voters, or 14.77 percent.

In Ward 6 Wardwide School District 161, voters approved a 10-year, 12.68 mills property tax continuation .

Voting for it were 72 voters, or 81.82 percent. Against it were 16 voters, or 18.18 percent.

Also, in Ward 8 Wardwide School District 151, voters approved a 10-year, 14 mills property tax continuation.

Voting for it were 43 voters, or 78.18 percent. Against it were 12 voters, or 21.82 percent.

