Allen seats, tax items decided

Voters in Allen Parish on Saturday decided a School Board District 3 member.

Steven Sumbler won the seat with 390 votes, or 52.77 percent. Phyllis Johnson had 349 votes, or 47.23 percent.

Oakdale residents also determined their next mayor.

Gene Paul defeated Andrew Hayes. Paul had 54.69 percent, or 747 votes. Hayes garnered 619 votes, or 45.31 percent.

Voters in Allen Recreational District 6 approved a 10-year, 5 mills tax renewal for maintaining, operating and improving recreational facilities in Recreation District No. 6.

Voting for it were 87 voters, or 79.82 percent. Against it were 22 voters or 20.18 percent.

Additionally, voters in Fire Protection District 3 rejected a 15-year, 13 mills new property tax proposition to be dedicated and used for the purpose of paying costs associated with operating, maintaining, renovating and improving those facilities of Fire Protection District No. 3. The tax is also dedicated to providing emergency fire protection and related emergency services, and acquiring equipment and furnishings.

Against it were 172 voters, or 68.80 percent. For it were 78 voters, or 31.20 percent.

