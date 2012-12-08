Boustany wins 3rd Congressional seat - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Boustany wins 3rd Congressional seat

Charles Boustany Charles Boustany
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Republican Charles Boustany Jr. has defeated Jeff Landry for the 3rd Congressional District seat.

With all precincts reporting, Boustany had 60.90 percent to Landry's 39.10 percent of votes in the race.

Boustany released a statement about the win. He said, "The voices of the people in the 3rd Congressional District were heard loud and clear tonight. I would like to thank my wife and family along with my campaign staff who sacrificed to get us to this point. I remain honored and humbled to serve as South Louisiana's primary voice on Capitol Hill. With the help of thousands of volunteers and supporters, we ran a tough campaign which culminated in tonight's resounding victory. I am proud of your efforts and will always be grateful for them."

"I am extremely excited and energized to return to Capitol Hill to address the issues facing South Louisiana and our country. I look forward to representing the new areas in our District while continuing to serve as the credible, trustworthy conservative you all have come to know," he continued.

Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes favored Boustany in the race, according to complete but unofficial results.

Landry also released a statement about Saturday's results. Landry said, "It has been a true honor to represent the great people of Louisiana's 3rd District. I thank my constituents for the privilege they have placed upon me to be their conservative voice in Congress. I want to congratulate Charles and his family. I called him earlier to wish him well in representing our district. Although tonight's results are not what we wanted, I can assure you that our fight for lower taxes, less debt, and more jobs - especially more oil and gas jobs - continues tomorrow," he said.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    •   
