Jeff Davis voters approve tax items

Voters in Jeff Davis Parish approved several tax items on Saturday.

According to complete but unofficial results, voters in the City of Jennings approved a 25-year 1 percent sales and use tax beginning Jan. 1, 2013, with collections from the tax estimated to be $2.4 million for one year, "for acquiring, constructing, improving, operating and maintaining streets, garbage, parks, fire and police departments, public buildings, drainage, heavy equipment purchases, jail operations, police pension payments, economic development activities, sewage collection and disposal facilities, and waterworks facilities," according to the proposition.

Voting for it were 734 voters, or 62.36 percent. Against it were 443 voters, or 37.64 percent.

Additionally:

Voters in Lake Arthur approved a 10-year, 2.84 mills tax continuation for maintaining, operating and improving recreational facilities and public parks in the Town of Lake Arthur.

Voting for it were 226 voters, or 75.84 percent. Against it were 72 voters, or 24.16 percent.

Lake Arthur voters approved a 10-year, 5.51 mills tax renewal for the maintenance and upkeep of streets and alleys in the Town of Lake Arthur.

Voting for it were 236 voters, or 79.46 percent. Against it were 61 voters, or 20.54 percent.

Lake Arthur voters also approved a 10-year, 5.51 mills tax renewal for the maintenance and upkeep of the drainage system and drainage ditches in the Town of Lake Arthur.

Voting for it were 233 voters, or 78.98 percent. Against it were 62 voters, or 21.02 percent.

