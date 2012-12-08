Community Christmas donations needed

KPLC's Community Christmas and the Salvation Army's "Fill the Truck" push has been extremely slow. The response has not been good, according to organizers.

Organizers are urging the community to give if they can. Saturday's collection drive wrapped up at 5 p.m., but you can donate at Wal-Mart, Kroger and other locations around Southwest Louisiana.

