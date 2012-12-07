Official: Man accused in LC murder dead as result of suicide - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

DA: Man accused in LC murder dead as result of suicide

Dustin Belast Pleasant (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Dustin Belast Pleasant (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Dustin Belast Pleasant, the man accused in the Nov. 30 murder of Brittany Grosse, is dead.

Late Friday, Calcasieu Parish District Attorney John DeRosier said that Pleasant, 26, died Friday in Angola State Penitentiary as a result of suicide.

On Saturday morning, Pam Laborde, a spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Corrections, released more details in Pleasant's death.

Laborde said that at approximately 3:45 p.m. Friday, Pleasant was pronounced dead by the Louisiana State Penitentiary medical staff at the R.E. Barrow Treatment Center at Angola.

"Offender Pleasant, who was alone in his cell, was found unresponsive with a blanket around his neck just after 3 p.m. on Friday, in what appears to be a suicide. Security staff responded immediately, cut the blanket, and began administering CPR until emergency medical staff arrived," Laborde said in a statement emailed to KPLC.

"Offender Pleasant was then transported to the treatment center (hospital) at Angola but he could not be revived," she continued.

Laborde said that the West Feliciana Sheriff's Office was notified as is standard procedure in incidents involving offender deaths.

"As per department policy, a team of medical, mental health and security staff will be appointed to thoroughly review the incident," Laborde added.

Grosse was murdered Nov. 30 in Lake Charles.

Authorities said Grosse, a McNeese student, died of blunt force trauma and wounds from a cutting instrument.

Pleasant had been charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Grosse and Pleasant worked together at Big Daddy's Sports Grill in Lake Charles.

Pleasant was employed at the restaurant through a work-release program through the Calcasieu Parish Transitional Work Program.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

