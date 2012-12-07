Man who escaped from Allen jail accused of burglary, theft

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office authorities say the man who escaped from the Allen Parish Jail on Tuesday has been booked on burglary and theft charges.

According to a news release from Christopher Ivey, commander of the criminal investigations division, 23-year-old Jonathan Courville, of Kinder, was arrested in connection to a case reported in Jeff Davis in early November.

Ivey said in November, detectives began investigating a burglary which involved a theft over $1,000.

Ivey said the investigation revealed Courville's involvement and a warrant in the case was obtained.

On Tuesday, Courville was arrested in Allen on the Jeff Davis Parish warrant. Courville escaped the Allen Parish Jail but was located later that evening.

Ivey said Courville was transported back to the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on Friday and booked on burglary of an inhabited dwelling and theft charges.

Ivey said during the course of the investigation, most of the items alleged to have been stolen by Courville were recovered by deputies.

No bond has been set in the case.

