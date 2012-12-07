Looking for weekend events? We've got you covered!

Good evening, everyone!

There is a lot going on this weekend in Southwest Louisiana!

Here are your weekend highlights:

Lake Charles:

Gods Forgotten: Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. at Luna Live.

Streetside Jazz Band: Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. at Luna Bar and Grill.

Ryan Bunch: Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. Luna Bar and Grill.

Sowela Student Art Exhibit: Dec. 7 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Black Heritage Gallery at Central School, located at 809 Kirby St. in Lake Charles.

Boys 2 Men Conference: Dec. 8 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Charles Charter Academy located at 3160 Power Center Pkwy in Lake Charles. The event is aimed at boys ages 9 to 13 and their fathers. Activities will include break-out sessions on substance abuse, bullying, goal setting, spirituality, and health and wellness.

PurpleStride Lake Area 2012: Dec. 8 at Prien Lake Park at 7 a.m. The purpose of the event is to raise awareness of and funds for pancreatic cancer research. The event will feature a raffle, a silent auction, food vendors and children's activities. For more information or to register for the event, visit www.purplestride.org/lakearea.

First annual Kids Bliss Jamboree: Dec. 8 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center Coliseum. Admission is $7 for adults and children ages 4-12. Children 3 and under get in free. There is also a family pack of five tickets for $20. Different times will be geared toward different age groups: "Baby Land" is for ages 8 months to 3 years and lasts from 9 to 11:30 a.m.; "I'm a Big Kid" is for ages 4 to 10 years and lasts from noon to 5 p.m.; "All Grown Up" is for ages 11 years and up and lasts from 6 to 9 p.m.

"Christmas in Louisiana: Once Upon a Time:" Dec. 8 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Rosa Hart Theatre in the Lake Charles Civic Center. Performed by the Lake Charles Civic Ballet. Tickets are $15 for adults. For more information, call 337-474-0311 or visitwww.lakecharlescivicballet.com .

10th annual Boys Village Toy Run: Dec. 8. Ride starts at the Lamplighter Lounge on Hwy 171. Riders are expected to arrive at the Boys Village by 1:15 p.m. Event hosted by the Lake Charles Chapter of the Gypsy Motorcycle Club.

Holiday Art Bash: Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at The Frame House and Gallery at 1640 Ryan St. in Lake Charles. Refreshments will be served. Artist Reajean Clark will perform a Gyotaku fish rubbing. Watercolor artist Nancy Melton will also be there. For more information, call 337-433-5530.

"Roll Over, Beethoven, Paul Groves Rocks!": Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Shearman Fine Arts Theatre at McNeese State University. The event will feature opera tenor Paul Groves performing classic rock music from the 70s and 80s. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students. Proceeds benefit the McNeese Foundation and the William Groves Music Scholarship.

Women's Business Network Awards Luncheon: Dec. 11 from 11a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at L'Auberge Casino Resort. Dr. Candis Carr will be the guest speaker. Admission is $20 per person.

Propeller Club Christmas Social: Dec. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pujo St. Café, located at 901 Ryan St. in Lake Charles. The event will feature hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar.

Displaying of Pope John Paul II's cassock: Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the day chapel at St. Henry Church in Lake Charles. The viewing will be held in conjunction with the celebration of the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, for which there will be a Mass at 6:30 p.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church. Mass will be followed by a meal.

"The Play's the Thing: Candida": Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at Central School, located at 809 Kirby St. in Lake Charles. The play is presented by the Itinerant Theatre. Tickets are $8. For more information, call 337-436-6275 or visit www.itineranttheatre.com .

Eunice:

Mack Manuel & the Lake Charles Ramblers: Dec. 8 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre at 200 West Park Ave. in Eunice as part of the "Rendez-vous des Cajuns" Cajun Music Radio & TV Show. Tickets go on sale at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the ticket window of the Liberty Theater. Tickets are $5 and are general admission seating.

DeRidder:

Gem, Fossil, Jewelry and Mineral Show: Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Exhibition Hall of the Fair Grounds, off of Highway 171 North of DeRidder. Admission is $2. Children ages 12 and under get in free with a paid adult admission. Military personnel are admitted free on Sunday with a current picture I.D. A silent auction and a grand prize drawing will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. For more information, call 337-463-9567 or visit www.lutheransonline.com/gems .

Jennings:

Second Saturday Flea Market: Dec. 8 from 7 a.m. until at the Louisiana Oil and Gas Park near I-10 Exit 64. Admission to the park is $1 per person and goes toward CADA's efforts in Jeff Davis Parish. The event is hosted by the Jeff Davis CADA. For more information, call 337-616-8418.

Zigler Art Museum's Tea and Tour of Homes: Dec. 9. Tour from 1 to 4 p.m. and tea from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 for the entire event. Tickets may be purchased at the Zigler Art Museum, located at 411 Clara St. in Jennings. For more information, call 337-824-0114 or email zigler-museum@charter.net .

Leesville:

Holiday Book Fair & Art Sale: Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Dec. 8 from 3 p.m. until at Gallery One Elleven. Most hard cover books will be $1. Paperbacks will be $0.50. Original works of art will be for sale. Proceeds will benefit the gallery's projects and the Arts for the Park program.

Oberlin:

Oberlin Christmas Party: Dec. 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Allen Parish Police Jury Office. Refreshments will be served.

Have a great weekend!

Anne

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.