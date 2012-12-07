Arrests made in DeRidder bank robbery - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Arrests made in DeRidder bank robbery, other suspects at large

Kindal Anderson (Source: DeRidder Police Department) Kindal Anderson (Source: DeRidder Police Department)
Joseph Sariah (Source: DeRidder Police Department) Joseph Sariah (Source: DeRidder Police Department)
Larry Williams (Source: DeRidder Police Department) Larry Williams (Source: DeRidder Police Department)
Christopher Kelbinex Eaglin (Source: DeRidder Police Department) Christopher Kelbinex Eaglin (Source: DeRidder Police Department)
DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) -

Three arrests have been made in connection to the armed robbery of the Barksdale Federal Credit Union on U.S. 171 in DeRidder on Tuesday.

According to DeRidder Police Chief John Gott, authorities have identified four individuals involved in Tuesday's robbery. 

Gott on Friday said a fifth person is also a suspect in the case and is at large, however, that individual's identity has yet to be released.

The three arrested were taken into custody in Beaumont by the Jefferson County, Texas Sheriff's Office. They are awaiting extradition back to Beauregard. They are Joseph Sariah, 30, of Beaumont; Larry Williams Jr., 34, of Beaumont; and Christopher Kelbinex Eaglin, 32, of DeRidder.

A warrant has been issued for Kindal Anderson, 28, of Beaumont, and he is still at large.

Crime Stoppers will be offering a reward for information leading to the arrests of the two who have not been taken into custody as of yet, Gott said. Those with information in the case can call 337-462-8911 or 1-800-273-1374.

Gott said it has been a multi-jurisdictional investigation.

"We couldn't have done it without the other agencies," he said.

According to a news release from DeRidder Deputy Chief of Police Chris Rudy sent to local media earlier this week, witnesses said that four black males, ranging from 5-feet-9-inches to 6-feet tall with medium builds, entered the bank in a "tactical manner," brandishing handguns.

Rudy said according to witnesses, the men were wearing masks, hoodies and gloves. He said one clerk was struck by a suspect but did not require medical attention. No other employees were injured.

Rudy said the suspects left with an undetermined amount of money.

Witnesses were able to give authorities a description of the suspect vehicle. Authorities located that vehicle, a 2008 white Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, with Texas license plates, on Golden Lantern Road in Vernon Parish. The road parallels the Beauregard/Vernon Parish line, Rudy said.

"The suspect vehicle was abandoned, but evidence in the truck indicated this was the vehicle used in the robbery. Evidence also indicated the suspects left in a secondary vehicle and had intentions of burning the white truck," Rudy said.

Rudy said that evidence gathered by police indicated the suspects have ties to the east and southeast Texas area.

Gott said the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office, Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office, Rosepine Police Department, Leesville Police Department, Calcasieu Forensic Unit, FBI, Louisiana State Police and the Jefferson County, Texas Sheriff's Office have assisted in the investigation.

We'll have updates on the arrests on later editions and online.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
