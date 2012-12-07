'Just for Jesus' pastor accused of vehicle theft

James P. Bertrand Jr., the pastor known for the "Just For Jesus" rallies in Lake Charles, was arrested in Houston.

Bertrand is accused of buying a car at a local dealership with a suspended driver's license which made the contract void.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, a local dealership claims that Bertrand refused to give the car back.

The Houston Police Department located the car and Bertrand at a motel and arrested him, authorities said.

Bertrand will be extradited back to Calcasieu Parish and charged with vehicle theft.

According to a news release from Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kim Myers, on Nov. 30, deputies were dispatched to the dealership in reference to a theft.

Upon arrival, Myers said deputies spoke with a dealership representative who advised that on Nov. 1, Bertrand, of Lake Charles, purchased a vehicle valued at over $67,000, however, it was later learned Bertrand had a suspended license.

Myers said the dealership attempted to retrieve the car on two separate occasions but Bertrand refused to give it back.

"CPSO deputies entered all information on the car, including the VIN number, into NCIC database and on Dec. 5, the Houston Police Department located the car and Bertrand at a motel in Houston," Myers said.

Bertrand was arrested by the Houston Police Department for possession of stolen property and also on an outstanding warrant in Houston for driving while intoxicated.

Myers said that Bertrand is currently awaiting extradition to Calcasieu where he will be booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

Judge Ron Ware has set bond in the case at $3,000.

In September, Bertrand was arrested outside of Houston and booked on charges of possession of cocaine and first offense DWI.

