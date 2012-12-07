Runoff elections in 46 Louisiana parishes Saturday

By MELINDA DESLATTE

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Amid the holiday frenzy, hunting schedules and football watching, political contenders are hoping they can persuade their core supporters to vote Saturday in runoff elections around Louisiana.

Meg Casper, a spokeswoman for the secretary of state's office, says 46 parishes have races on the ballot.

The most high-profile competition is the attack-laden congressional race between Republican U.S. Reps. Charles Boustany and Jeff Landry, both seeking to represent southwest Louisiana and Acadiana in Congress.

The men were forced into the same 3rd District when Louisiana lost a U.S. House seat after the latest federal census.

Also on the ballot is a runoff for an open seat on the Louisiana Supreme Court representing the Baton Rouge area.

Casper says turnout is expected to be low, no more than 20% statewide.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.