Victim laid to rest - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Victim laid to rest

KPLC News Director Charlie Haldeman is substituting for Agnes DeRouen today.

We're receiving late word there may be developments in the case of an armed robbery of a DeRidder credit union earlier this week. DeRidder authorities have scheduled a conference call with media outlets. Once we have details, we'll pass them along.

The Barbe Bucs are en route to New Orleans this morning. The team is scheduled to arrive around noon for a practice session. This all comes a day before the championship game against Archbishop Rummel. The game is set for tomorrow night. KPLC will have complete coverage today and tomorrow.

Another homicide victim was laid to rest today. Hundreds gathered for the funeral of former Barbe football star Anthony Ray Batiste. Batiste is the second victim remembered from 3 separate incidents over the weekend. A vigil is planned for tonight to honor the memory of Brittany Grosse, who was murdered last Friday.

Meteorologist Cedric Haynes says there's a chance of rain over the weekend. Tune in at noon for the full outlook or log on any time at www.kplctv.com

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
