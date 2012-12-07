Victim laid to rest

KPLC News Director Charlie Haldeman is substituting for Agnes DeRouen today.

We're receiving late word there may be developments in the case of an armed robbery of a DeRidder credit union earlier this week. DeRidder authorities have scheduled a conference call with media outlets. Once we have details, we'll pass them along.

The Barbe Bucs are en route to New Orleans this morning. The team is scheduled to arrive around noon for a practice session. This all comes a day before the championship game against Archbishop Rummel. The game is set for tomorrow night. KPLC will have complete coverage today and tomorrow.

Another homicide victim was laid to rest today. Hundreds gathered for the funeral of former Barbe football star Anthony Ray Batiste. Batiste is the second victim remembered from 3 separate incidents over the weekend. A vigil is planned for tonight to honor the memory of Brittany Grosse, who was murdered last Friday.

Meteorologist Cedric Haynes says there's a chance of rain over the weekend.

-ch