Vernon deputy who resigned amid allegation arrested on sex charge

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office deputy who resigned this week amid a sex-related allegation has been arrested by the Leesville Police Department.

Kim Pollock, 49, turned himself in Thursday to Leesville Police authorities for an active warrant for sexual battery, according to a news release from the Leesville department.

Leesville authorities said a warrant was issued after an investigation of a complaint filed Dec. 3.

A woman alleged that Pollock made unwanted sexual advancements toward her and touched her in an "inappropriate manner," according to an Associated Press report.

Pollock's bond is set at $5,000.

Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft ordered an internal investigation and Pollock was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome.

However, as a result of the internal investigation, Craft said Pollock resigned.

The Leesville police department is the lead agency on the criminal investigation.

