Louisiana highway deaths down

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - State officials say highway deaths in Louisiana fell for the fourth consecutive time last year.
The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission reported Thursday a total of 676 people died in traffic crashes in 2011, a drop of 44 from 2010 and a reduction of about one-third since 2007.
In addition, 72 people ages 18-24 died in crashes, a drop of 19 from the previous year and down from 134 who died in 2007.
The report said alcohol was a factor in 41% of the fatal crashes in 2011, down from 45% in 2007.
Authorities made 29,922 DWI arrests last year, up from 25,570 in 2007.
Officials also credited increased seat belt usage - 79% this year - for the improved traffic picture.
Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.