A flame on the horizon...

KPLC News Director Charlie Haldeman is substituting for Cynthia Arceneaux tonight.
It looks like the work on that leaking pipeline in the Bell City-Holmwood area continues tonight. Dozens of work vehicles were seen along the road near the leak, which was discovered earlier this week.
In Jeff Davis Parish, a bright flame could be seen on the horizon. It appeared that flaring was underway, burning off built-up gases.
The Barbe Bucs received a big send-off tonight at the stadium in Lake Charles. The football team is scheduled to leave for New Orleans tomorrow morning around 6 a.m. We were there tonight and we'll be there tomorrow with coverage as the team heads to the Dome to play for the state championship.
In weather, Wade says to expect dense fog overnight. The National Weather Service even issued a Dense Fog Advisory for all of Southwest Louisiana until 9 a.m. Friday.
The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.
There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.
The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever. Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static", some traveling hours to be there. Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from." The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffed with prizes and candy.
March 24 election results for Allen Parish and Jeff Davis Parish.
