A flame on the horizon...

KPLC News Director Charlie Haldeman is substituting for Cynthia Arceneaux tonight.

It looks like the work on that leaking pipeline in the Bell City-Holmwood area continues tonight. Dozens of work vehicles were seen along the road near the leak, which was discovered earlier this week.

In Jeff Davis Parish, a bright flame could be seen on the horizon. It appeared that flaring was underway, burning off built-up gases.

The Barbe Bucs received a big send-off tonight at the stadium in Lake Charles. The football team is scheduled to leave for New Orleans tomorrow morning around 6 a.m. We were there tonight and we'll be there tomorrow with coverage as the team heads to the Dome to play for the state championship.

In weather, Wade says to expect dense fog overnight. The National Weather Service even issued a Dense Fog Advisory for all of Southwest Louisiana until 9 a.m. Friday.

We'll see you tonight on 7 News Nightcast and any time at www.kplctv.com

-ch