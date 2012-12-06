Calcasieu Parish Tax Assessor addresses 2012 reassessment - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu Parish Tax Assessor addresses 2012 reassessment

Aguillard speaking to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury on Thursday. Aguillard speaking to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury on Thursday.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Many people across Calcasieu Parish are frustrated with the 2012 property tax reassessment.
But Parish Tax Assessor Wendy Aguillard said she's just doing her job and following the law.

Aguillard stood before the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury on Thursday night to answer their questions and help clear up any confusion the jurors and their constituents might have.

Aguillard said this year's reassessment wasn't a normal year, but the process was the same.

"In our office, anytime there's reassessment, there's a little bit of an uproar," she said.

And depending on the area and how far out of line the assessed value was compared to the market value, that roar was a loud one.

"Some people, about 20percent, saw no change or decrease in value. Others had a small percentage, less than 15 percent, about 60 percent of the parish had less than 15 percent," Aguillard said. "But then there were some other areas where the value was just far enough out of line from what the market value approached."

Aguillard said no one wants to have to pay taxes, and with this year's reassessment, everybody wants to find someone to blame for the property tax increase.

"I think there's a combination of things that happened for our values not to be quite where they are," she said. "But ultimately, I'm doing my job, doing it by the law and I'm doing it to the best of my ability."

Aguillard said she will take taxpayers' opinions into consideration when looking at ways to tighten up the methods they use when doing reassessments.

She also said if anyone has any questions or concerns to call the Tax Assessor's Office at (337) 721-3000. 

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly