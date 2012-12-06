NOLA baker credited with starting baby in king cake tradition dies

The New Orleans baker credited with first baking babies in king cakes has died.

Donald Daniel Entringer is said to have pioneered the approval of baking plastic babies into the cakes, which are a trademark of Louisiana culture and cuisine.

Entringer was at McKenzie's Bakery Corp. in New Orleans back in the 1940s when a Mardi Gras Krewe asked him to put treasures in their king cakes.

After some trial and error and briefly using tiny porcelain dolls, Entringer settled on little plastic babies but he needed health authorities' permission first.

The baby is said to represent Jesus.

Entringer died Saturday at age 97, according to his obituary in the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

