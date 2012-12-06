Lake Charles residents invited to prayer event Sunday

The Baptist Minister's Union of Lake Charles and Vicinity Inc. is planning an interdenominational prayer vigil on Sunday.

In a news release to KPLC, organizers say the event is in response to "city-wide violence."

The vigil will be held on the steps of the Lake Charles Civic Center at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Everyone is invited.

Organizers say the event is part of the union's upcoming 2013 non-violence initiatives which will also include after school programming, mentorship and more.

For more information, call 337-436-6278.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.