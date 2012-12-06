Sulphur man accused in counterfeit check case

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Nov. 7, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives were contacted by the fraud investigator of a local bank in reference to numerous counterfeit checks having been cashed at several bank locations in Calcasieu Parish.

During the investigation, detectives reviewed bank surveillance footage which captured Terry L. Avery, 31, of Sulphur, cashing several counterfeit checks totaling over $12,500, at several bank locations between Nov. 5 and 7.

When questioned by detectives, Avery confirmed he cashed the counterfeit checks. During further investigation, detectives discovered Avery received the counterfeit checks from a man he met in Lafayette. The U.S. Secret Service Southwest Louisiana Financial Crimes Task Force is currently investigating who made the counterfeit checks.

On Nov. 16, Avery was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correction Center and charged with one count of forgery and released on a $3,000 bond set by Judge Wilford Carter.

CPSO Detective Eddie Curol is the lead investigator on this case.