Sulphur men accused of stealing SUV - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur men accused of stealing SUV

Marcus G. Latalladi (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Marcus G. Latalladi (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
Jailon A. Hantz (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Jailon A. Hantz (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Nov. 24, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a home in Sulphur in reference to an auto theft. When deputies spoke with the victim, he advised when he woke up, he discovered his SUV and several other items including a locked box containing several thousand dollars of savings bonds and silver coins were missing from his home.  

During further investigation, detectives discovered Jailon A. Hantz, 19, and Marcus G. Latalladi, 27, both of Sulphur, stole the victim's SUV as well as the box and several various power tools from his home. Hantz and Latalladi, who are both acquaintances of the victim, had stayed at the victim's home the night before the SUV and other items went missing.  

Latalladi, who was incarcerated in Sulphur City Jail for a separate burglary case, and Hantz were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and theft over $1,500.

Judge Ron Ware set their bonds at $15,000 each.

CPSO Detective David Doucett is the lead investigator on this case.

