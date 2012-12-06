Teen found mentally competent to stand trial in murder

A Lake Charles teen accused of killing his aunt has been found mentally competent to stand trial.

Jeffrey Doise, 18, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to second-degree murder charges.

He was 17 years old when investigators say he killed Susan Doise at her home on Jefferson Drive.

Two psychiatrists both testify that Doise is fit for trial.

A pretrial conference is slated May 16.

