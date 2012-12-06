Bus seats available for Barbe game

A charter bus will be heading to New Orleans on Saturday for Barbe's championship game against Rummel at the Superdome in New Orleans.

The cost is $40 per person.

Minors must be accompanied by parents.

Buses will be leaving at 2 p.m. Saturday. The game is at 8 p.m.

Those interested should pay at the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal at 1000 Main Street in Lake Charles. The cost does not include the cost of the game ticket, however.

For more information, contact Theresa LaSalle at 337-526-5986.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.