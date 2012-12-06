Cowboy senior citizen shows gun-wielding crook who's boss

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A Lake Charles teenager accused of killing his aunt has been found mentally competent to stand trial. Jeffery Doise has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to second-degree murder. Police say he killed his 40-year-old aunt Susan in their home in October 2011. We'll tell you what's next in the case at noon.

Also today, we have a lesson for anyone that age doesn't matter. You'll see why you shouldn't mess with one senior citizen cowboy – or his property. This guy managed to disarm a gun-wielding man half his age with just his bare hands!

Plus, a story about a true Christmas Grinch. Christmas gifts and toiletries – all labeled, package and clearly meant for children in need – were found in boxes in a Dumpster. How did they get there, and why?

We started off pretty cloudy today, and Ben says expect the clouds to remain prominent at times. He tells me we'll have a spring like feel to the air, with highs in the lower 70's. What can we expect as we head into the weekend? Ben will have the answers during his live, local forecast at noon.

We'll also bring you a bit of Christmas thru the ages. We took in a matinee of the Lake Charles Civic Ballet's "Christmas in Louisiana: One Upon a Time" this morning and we'll tell you how you can take in this program narrated by none other than Santa.

