Sulphur pair accused of theft

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Nov. 28, at approximately 1 p.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were patrolling the area of N. Clairborne Street in Sulphur when they observed two people, later identified as Jason P. Moore, 28, and Chasity R. Marshall, 24, both of Sulphur, walking on the street and carrying what appeared to be duffle bags.

When deputies approached Moore and Marshall, both fled on foot and hid behind a house on N. Clairborne. Following a brief pursuit, Moore and Marshall were arrested without incident. Deputies recovered the two duffle bags, which contained a computer monitor and tower valued at over $500, under the house they were hiding behind.

During further investigation, detectives discovered Moore and Marshall stayed overnight at the victim's home and when she left for work, they stole the computer monitor and tower.

Moore and Marshall were arrested on and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft over $500; and flight from an officer.

Judge Clayton Davis set their bonds at $1,500 each.

CPSO Detective Mike Conner is the lead investigator on this case.