Leesville residents facing theft charges

Two Leesville residents are accused of stealing a woman's credit card and making fraudulent charges.

According to a news release from the Leesville Police Department, on July 17, a complaint was filed with the department by a woman in reference to a stolen credit card.

Authorities said the woman reported that she was contacted by her bank stating there was a possibility of multiple fraudulent purchases charged to her account. She also discovered a missing credit card.

Authorities said following an investigation, 31-year-old Christopher Calvert was charged in the case.

On Oct. 21, Calvert was arrested for conspiracy, unauthorized use of an access card and theft of the assets of an aged or disabled person. Bond was set at $7,500.

Authorities said that shortly after Calvert's arrest, 34-year-old Heather Roy contacted investigators from the department and admitted her involvement in the theft.

On Nov. 26, Roy was arrested and charged with theft of the assets of an aged or disabled person, unauthorized use of an access card and criminal conspiracy and forgery. Her total bond was set at $10,000 and she was transferred to the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office.

