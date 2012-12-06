SWLA Spotlight: Jacqueline Segura - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SWLA Spotlight: Jacqueline Segura

(Anne Robicheaux/KPLC) (Anne Robicheaux/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Jacqueline Segura is a local photographer and painter who recently had her photography work independently published in a collection titled Abandoned Orphanage: A Photo Zine. The 36-page work explores the visual history of an abandoned orphanage in Alexandria, La.

Segura's photo book is designed to convey the experience of a walk-through tour, showing views of large, empty rooms from the threshold. Segura said the purpose of her photo book was to document the state of the orphanage prior to renovations. Segura described her experience at the old orphanage as "moldy" and lacking in supernatural experiences.

"I've always been fascinated with Louisiana and old buildings, because it always makes me upset when I find out that a building's been torn down, and I never got to go in it," Segura said.

Segura is working on a second photo book titled The Art of Jacqueline Segura, which will feature her paintings. At the end of Abandoned Orphanage: A Photo Zine, there is a preview of the pictures that will be featured in the upcoming photo book.

Segura said she plans to create future photo books on Santa Claus, Ariz., an abandoned desert town that she visited during her honeymoon, and on Bedrock City, a theme park modeled after the city in the hit series The Flintstones.

"This is something I've always wanted to do: to have my own published, little zine," Segura said.

To purchase Segura's photo book, you can email her at blacvulturetravels@gmail.com .

Segura will have paintings on exhibit on Jan. 6, 2013 at Stellar Beans, located at 319 Broad St. in Lake Charles.

To see a slideshow of Segura's work, visit http://greaterlakecharles.kplctv.com/photo-gallery/arts-culture/59909-swla-spotlight-jacqueline-segura .

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.  

