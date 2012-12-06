Crews work to repair pipeline leak in Bell City - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Crews continue work to repair pipeline leak in Bell City

BELL CITY, LA (KPLC) -

Crews continue to work to repair an ethylene pipeline leak near Nick Martone Road in Bell City.

Fire personnel are still on the scene as a precaution.

Robert Daughdril, with the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said that crews and firemen are still at the scene Friday.

Daughdril said workers are following safety procedures in repairing the leak, which takes time, he said.

He said it also takes time for the gases to reduce to a certain level for workers to do what they need to.

"They are working in a safe manner," he said.

The pipeline has reportedly been leaking since around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Bell City/Holmwood area.

Norman Bourdeau, operations manager with the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said the leak is very minimal and is posing no threat to the surrounding areas.

Bourdeau said because of ethylene's flammability, first responders are on-site.

Crews have stopped the flow of gas and will repair the blown gasket once the pipe is completely empty.

According to Chief David Guidry with the Ward 2 Fire Department, the leak is on a Shell pipeline.

