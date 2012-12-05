SWLA Spotlight: Danny Allain - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SWLA Spotlight: Danny Allain

(Anne Robicheaux/KPLC) (Anne Robicheaux/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Danny Allain is a local comic book artist who is the artist and scriptwriter for the series "Dead Reckoning," which has three released issues thus far. Allain describes the series as a "zombie Western" based on an Indian curse.

Allain describes his artistic style as Western anime, and his biggest influence is artist Joe Madureira. Allain said his favorite Western is the film "Jeremiah Johnson."

"About five or six years ago, I quit reading [comics], because (my style) was too much like his (Madureira's), but now I pick them up every once in a while," Allain said.

Allain also credits comic books with helping him learn to read as a child.

"My brothers had a huge comic collection, and they were 18 or 16 years older than me, so they were the old school – you know, like John Byron … That's how I learned how to read," Allain said.

"When I was a kid, I was 3 or 4 ‘reading' "Hulk." I couldn't read, but [in] a good comic book, you don't have to have words to know what's going on. When I learned how to read, I'd go back, and I'd be like, ‘Ah! Hulk smash! It makes sense now,'" Allain added.

Allain said that he feels comic books are just now coming to the spotlight and "getting their due," thanks to popular movies like "Watchmen."

Aside from "Dead Reckoning," Allain has a second series in the works, but he was mum about the contents.

To view some of Allain's work, visit http://greaterlakecharles.kplctv.com/photo-gallery/arts-culture/59910-swla-spotlight-danny-allain .

