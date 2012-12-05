Longtime Allen Parish constable passes away

John D. Manuel, the Allen Parish Ward 1 Constable, passed away on Wednesday.

Manuel, 78, had served as Ward 1 Constable since October 2002.

Oberlin town officials say that Manuel was a lifelong resident of the small town and very well-known in the community. Officials described him as "personable" and "polite."

Manuel had also served as deputy of voting machines and was a U.S. Army veteran. He also served as a merchant marine for many years.

Manuel's funeral is being held under the direction of Ardoin Funeral Home in Kinder.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.