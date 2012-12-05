DeRidder man facing several sex-related charges

A DeRidder man is accused of multiple sex charges following an investigation, according to Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Joe Toler.

Toler said that 30-year-old Troy Courtright is accused of four counts of sexual battery and one count of attempted sexual battery.

Courtright is accused of having inappropriate sexual relations with a minor.

Courtright is being held on a $425,000 bond.

