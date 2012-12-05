Three accused of stealing items out of vehicles

Lake Charles Police made three arrests early Wednesday morning following reports of individuals seen pulling door handles and looking into vehicles in the "University" area in Lake Charles.

Arrested were Seth Gabriel Arceneaux, 18, of Lake Charles; Anthony Jolivette, 19, of Lake Charles; and Tajjell Humphrey, 31, also of Lake Charles.

According to Lake Charles police, officers were dispatched to Arlington Street in reference to three black males walking in the area, looking into vehicles.

Authorities said the subjects were seen pulling on door handles wearing backpacks.

Upon officers' arrival, a short foot chase ensued and all three suspects were located and arrested. Two backpacks were also recovered. Officers recovered several stolen items that were in the possession of all three suspects, according to authorities. Authorities said the property was stolen out of five separate vehicles.

Arceneaux was charged with four counts of burglary, four counts of theft and possession of CDS III. His bond was set at $16,500. Arceneaux is the man found not guilty in April of starting the fire that destroyed Millennium Park in 2011.

Jolivette was charged with four counts of burglary, four counts of theft and illegal carrying of weapons. His bond was set at $16,500.

Humphrey was charged with four counts of burglary and four counts of theft. His bond was set at $14,000.

