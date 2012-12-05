Three accused of stealing items out of vehicles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Three accused of stealing items out of vehicles

Seth Gabriel Arceneaux (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Seth Gabriel Arceneaux (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
Anthony Jolivette (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Anthony Jolivette (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
Tajjell Humphrey (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Tajjell Humphrey (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Lake Charles Police made three arrests early Wednesday morning following reports of individuals seen pulling door handles and looking into vehicles in the "University" area in Lake Charles.

Arrested were Seth Gabriel Arceneaux, 18, of Lake Charles; Anthony Jolivette, 19, of Lake Charles; and Tajjell Humphrey, 31, also of Lake Charles.

According to Lake Charles police, officers were dispatched to Arlington Street in reference to three black males walking in the area, looking into vehicles.

Authorities said the subjects were seen pulling on door handles wearing backpacks. 

Upon officers' arrival, a short foot chase ensued and all three suspects were located and arrested. Two backpacks were also recovered. Officers recovered several stolen items that were in the possession of all three suspects, according to authorities. Authorities said the property was stolen out of five separate vehicles.

Arceneaux was charged with four counts of burglary, four counts of theft and possession of CDS III. His bond was set at $16,500. Arceneaux is the man found not guilty in April of starting the fire that destroyed Millennium Park in 2011.

Jolivette was charged with four counts of burglary, four counts of theft and illegal carrying of weapons. His bond was set at $16,500.

Humphrey was charged with four counts of burglary and four counts of theft. His bond was set at $14,000.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly